XFee Price Today

The live XFee (XFEE) price today is $ 10.8, with a 4.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current XFEE to USD conversion rate is $ 10.8 per XFEE.

XFee currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,052,424, with a circulating supply of 190.15K XFEE. During the last 24 hours, XFEE traded between $ 9.63 (low) and $ 10.97 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.2, while the all-time low was $ 1.82.

In short-term performance, XFEE moved -1.14% in the last hour and +63.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.50K.

XFee (XFEE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.05M$ 2.05M $ 2.05M Volume (24H) $ 29.50K$ 29.50K $ 29.50K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.79M$ 10.79M $ 10.79M Circulation Supply 190.15K 190.15K 190.15K Total Supply 986,592.581837884 986,592.581837884 986,592.581837884

The current Market Cap of XFee is $ 2.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.50K. The circulating supply of XFEE is 190.15K, with a total supply of 986592.581837884. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.79M.