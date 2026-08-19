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The live Xertra price today is 0.00839372 USD.STRAX market cap is 18,447,290 USD. Track real-time STRAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Xertra price today is 0.00839372 USD.STRAX market cap is 18,447,290 USD. Track real-time STRAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Xertra Price (STRAX)

Unlisted

1 STRAX to USD Live Price:

$0.00829125
$0.00829125$0.00829125
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Xertra (STRAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:21:46 (UTC+8)

Xertra Price Today

The live Xertra (STRAX) price today is $ 0.00839372, with a 2.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRAX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00839372 per STRAX.

Xertra currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,447,290, with a circulating supply of 2.20B STRAX. During the last 24 hours, STRAX traded between $ 0.00807989 (low) and $ 0.00907932 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 22.77, while the all-time low was $ 0.00790744.

In short-term performance, STRAX moved +1.13% in the last hour and -2.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.30M.

Xertra (STRAX) Market Information

$ 18.45M
$ 18.45M$ 18.45M

$ 1.30M
$ 1.30M$ 1.30M

$ 18.45M
$ 18.45M$ 18.45M

2.20B
2.20B 2.20B

2,197,749,988.832103
2,197,749,988.832103 2,197,749,988.832103

The current Market Cap of Xertra is $ 18.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.30M. The circulating supply of STRAX is 2.20B, with a total supply of 2197749988.832103. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.45M.

Xertra Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00807989
$ 0.00807989$ 0.00807989
24H Low
$ 0.00907932
$ 0.00907932$ 0.00907932
24H High

$ 0.00807989
$ 0.00807989$ 0.00807989

$ 0.00907932
$ 0.00907932$ 0.00907932

$ 22.77
$ 22.77$ 22.77

$ 0.00790744
$ 0.00790744$ 0.00790744

+1.13%

+2.01%

-2.12%

-2.12%

Xertra (STRAX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Xertra to USD was $ +0.00016505.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xertra to USD was $ -0.0011609135.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xertra to USD was $ -0.0010146446.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xertra to USD was $ +0.000000006355678199.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00016505+2.01%
30 Days$ -0.0011609135-13.83%
60 Days$ -0.0010146446-12.08%
90 Days$ +0.000000006355678199+0.00%

Price Prediction for Xertra

Xertra (STRAX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STRAX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Xertra (STRAX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Xertra could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Xertra will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STRAX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Xertra Price Prediction.

What is Xertra (STRAX)

Stratis is a powerful and flexible Blockchain Development Platform designed for the needs of the real world financial services businesses and other organisations that want to develop, test and deploy apps on the blockchain. Stratis significantly simplifies the development process for creating Blockchain applications and accelerates the lifecycle for Blockchain development projects. Stratis private chain allows businesses to deploy their own customise blockchain without the costs of running their own blockchain network infrastructure.

The vision of the Stratis platform is to become a one-stop shop for all blockchain things, mostly becoming a blockchain-as-a-service (BAAS) platform. Technology-wise, it is a clone of Bitcoin’s core code, with a few enhanced features and written in C# language instead of C++.

The team is based in the United Kingdom but has a decentralized structure with members spreading across the world. Several people on their management team are well-versed in enterprise software development using .NET and C# – a positive sign considering those are the project’s two primary languages. Chris Trew, the founder and CEO, has over 10 years of experience in enterprise IT and was a volunteer developer for the Blitz project. Stratis is competing against other BaaS projects in an increasingly saturated but gigantic space. Lisk may be the largest direct competitor in offering sidechains for businesses. However, Lisk is written in Javascript (not C#) and has sidechains that are more publicly available. The decreased privacy may be a turnoff to corporations looking to keep their code proprietary. The company held an ICO in June 2016 and manage to raised 915 Bitcoin.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Xertra

What is the current market price of Xertra?

Xertra is valued at £0.0061868400243692520000, moving 2.00% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does STRAX have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of STRAX. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Xertra on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of STRAX?

The circulating supply stands at 2197749988.832103, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Xertra?

Xertra generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does STRAX perform relative to Smart Contract Platform,Proof of Stake (PoS) competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Smart Contract Platform,Proof of Stake (PoS) segment, STRAX's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Xertra

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:21:46 (UTC+8)

Xertra (STRAX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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