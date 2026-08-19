XerisCoin Price Today

The live XerisCoin (XERIS) price today is $ 0.00312022, with a 1.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current XERIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00312022 per XERIS.

XerisCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,057,241, with a circulating supply of 979.81M XERIS. During the last 24 hours, XERIS traded between $ 0.00304933 (low) and $ 0.00316433 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00732041, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XERIS moved -0.47% in the last hour and +11.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.72K.

XerisCoin (XERIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.06M$ 3.06M $ 3.06M Volume (24H) $ 33.72K$ 33.72K $ 33.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.06M$ 3.06M $ 3.06M Circulation Supply 979.81M 979.81M 979.81M Total Supply 979,810,929.716307 979,810,929.716307 979,810,929.716307

The current Market Cap of XerisCoin is $ 3.06M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.72K. The circulating supply of XERIS is 979.81M, with a total supply of 979810929.716307. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.06M.