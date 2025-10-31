What is XEND IT (XEND)

This is community tokens pushing crypto culture. Surrounding its ethos behind the famous phrase "SEND IT", Which means "to go all out or to go all in." The X is play on the roots of the token community which has spawned from the XEN world. We like to spell things with X to trademark our community influence. XEND IT is a culture meme, bringing to life a memory every crypto-bro will remember. If you have been here since the early days... you know things are better when you just XEND IT.

XEND IT (XEND) Resource Official Website

XEND IT Price Prediction (USD)

XEND to Local Currencies

XEND IT (XEND) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XEND IT (XEND) How much is XEND IT (XEND) worth today? The live XEND price in USD is 0.00002338 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current XEND to USD price? $ 0.00002338 . Check out The current price of XEND to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of XEND IT? The market cap for XEND is $ 23.10K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of XEND? The circulating supply of XEND is 1000.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XEND? XEND achieved an ATH price of 0.00007364 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XEND? XEND saw an ATL price of 0.00001896 USD . What is the trading volume of XEND? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XEND is -- USD . Will XEND go higher this year? XEND might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XEND price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

