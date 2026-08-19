XDOG Price Today

The live XDOG (XDOG) price today is $ 0.00461786, with a 7.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current XDOG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00461786 per XDOG.

XDOG currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,621,350, with a circulating supply of 1.00B XDOG. During the last 24 hours, XDOG traded between $ 0.00406694 (low) and $ 0.00459932 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04912007, while the all-time low was $ 0.00179619.

In short-term performance, XDOG moved +1.31% in the last hour and +8.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 789.64K.

XDOG (XDOG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.62M$ 4.62M $ 4.62M Volume (24H) $ 789.64K$ 789.64K $ 789.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.62M$ 4.62M $ 4.62M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XDOG is $ 4.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 789.64K. The circulating supply of XDOG is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.62M.