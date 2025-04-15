XDEFI Price (XDEFI)
The live price of XDEFI (XDEFI) today is 0.00846646 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.10M USD. XDEFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XDEFI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XDEFI price change within the day is +49.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 130.07M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XDEFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XDEFI price information.
During today, the price change of XDEFI to USD was $ +0.00282131.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XDEFI to USD was $ -0.0025591873.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XDEFI to USD was $ -0.0045922451.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XDEFI to USD was $ -0.03176227812230067.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00282131
|+49.98%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0025591873
|-30.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0045922451
|-54.24%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03176227812230067
|-78.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of XDEFI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.83%
+49.98%
-8.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In October 2024, the $XDEFI token migrated to the $CTRL token on a 1:1 basis. If you still hold any $XDEFI tokens you can migrate them to $CTRL on a 1:1 basis any time until September 2025 using the official migration tool which is available here: https://app.ctrl.xyz/migrate. Ctrl Wallet will cover the gas fees involved with your migration provided that you complete your migration by 31 December 2024. If you are interested in buying the token for Ctrl Wallet, please purchase $CTRL. Please note that any liquidity pools for the $XDEFI token are no longer supported by Ctrl Wallet and you can expect to experience high slippage. ------- XDEFI is a non-custodial wallet that allows you to securely swap, store, and send NFTs and crypto across 14 blockchains. Join more than 100,000 people who trust XDEFI Wallet! One wallet for all of Web3: Swap, send and store more than 10,000 assets on Ethereum, THORChain, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, Polygon, Bitcoin, Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain, Doge, Litecoin, Luna2, Luna Classic and Bitcoin Cash. A single gallery for all your NFTs: A single, customisable gallery for your Ethereum, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, Polygon, Binance Chain and Luna2 NFTs. Permissionless swaps and bridging: Unlimited swaps for all THORChain assets, all within the wallet. XDEFI Wallet is non-custodial: We never have access to your funds. XDEFI Wallet never stores your seed phrase, your password or any private information. You are always in full control of your funds and data.
|1 XDEFI to VND
₫217.08850086
|1 XDEFI to AUD
A$0.0132923422
|1 XDEFI to GBP
￡0.006349845
|1 XDEFI to EUR
€0.0074504848
|1 XDEFI to USD
$0.00846646
|1 XDEFI to MYR
RM0.037252424
|1 XDEFI to TRY
₺0.3220641384
|1 XDEFI to JPY
¥1.2120584136
|1 XDEFI to RUB
₽0.696366335
|1 XDEFI to INR
₹0.7276075724
|1 XDEFI to IDR
Rp141.1076102236
|1 XDEFI to KRW
₩12.06047227
|1 XDEFI to PHP
₱0.483011543
|1 XDEFI to EGP
￡E.0.4317047954
|1 XDEFI to BRL
R$0.049528791
|1 XDEFI to CAD
C$0.0116837148
|1 XDEFI to BDT
৳1.0285902254
|1 XDEFI to NGN
₦13.5897689398
|1 XDEFI to UAH
₴0.3494954688
|1 XDEFI to VES
Bs0.60111866
|1 XDEFI to PKR
Rs2.37484203
|1 XDEFI to KZT
₸4.3844409756
|1 XDEFI to THB
฿0.2838804038
|1 XDEFI to TWD
NT$0.274736627
|1 XDEFI to AED
د.إ0.0310719082
|1 XDEFI to CHF
Fr0.0068578326
|1 XDEFI to HKD
HK$0.065615065
|1 XDEFI to MAD
.د.م0.0783994196
|1 XDEFI to MXN
$0.1700911814