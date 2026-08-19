XDAG Price Today

The live XDAG (XDAG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current XDAG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XDAG.

XDAG currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 940,070, with a circulating supply of 1.31B XDAG. During the last 24 hours, XDAG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.100431, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XDAG moved -0.14% in the last hour and +5.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.76K.

XDAG (XDAG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 940.07K$ 940.07K $ 940.07K Volume (24H) $ 62.76K$ 62.76K $ 62.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.03M$ 1.03M $ 1.03M Circulation Supply 1.31B 1.31B 1.31B Total Supply 1,446,294,144.0 1,446,294,144.0 1,446,294,144.0

The current Market Cap of XDAG is $ 940.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.76K. The circulating supply of XDAG is 1.31B, with a total supply of 1446294144.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.03M.