XCoin Price Today

The live XCoin (BEXC) price today is $ 0.353498, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEXC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.353498 per BEXC.

XCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 247,412, with a circulating supply of 700.29K BEXC. During the last 24 hours, BEXC traded between $ 0.352382 (low) and $ 0.355722 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.371225, while the all-time low was $ 0.192869.

In short-term performance, BEXC moved +0.03% in the last hour and +0.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 544.21K.

XCoin (BEXC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 247.41K$ 247.41K $ 247.41K Volume (24H) $ 544.21K$ 544.21K $ 544.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 53.00M$ 53.00M $ 53.00M Circulation Supply 700.29K 700.29K 700.29K Total Supply 150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XCoin is $ 247.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 544.21K. The circulating supply of BEXC is 700.29K, with a total supply of 150000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.00M.