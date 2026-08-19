Which blockchain network does XCAD Network run on?

XCAD Network operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of XCAD?

The token is priced at £0.0039445774554804330000, marking a price movement of -24.37% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does XCAD Network belong to?

XCAD Network falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),SocialFi,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Zilliqa Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Metis Ecosystem,Step Network Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,opBNB Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad category. This classification helps investors compare XCAD with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of XCAD Network?

Its market capitalization is £768479.22129966000000, placing the asset at rank #2614. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of XCAD is currently circulating?

There are 194817990.5915661 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for XCAD Network today?

Over the past day, XCAD generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, XCAD Network fluctuated between £ and £0.0039447101298136710000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.