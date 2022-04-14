XBorg (XBG) Tokenomics

XBorg (XBG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into XBorg (XBG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

XBorg (XBG) Information

XBorg is building a player identity protocol to drive the evolution of online experiences. It aims to revolutionise the gaming industry by allowing players to own and use their data to unlock a more personalised internet.

The XBorg ID captures data from various sources, including real-time game data, APIs, and tournament platforms to create unique player identities. Zero-knowledge proofs are used to ensure a player’s privacy. Players can use their XBorg ID in any application or game that integrates with the protocol. They can share some or all of their credentials to access personalised experiences. Enabling use cases such as fairer token airdrops, identity-based rewards and investment opportunities, new loyalty experiences, and more.

Official Website:
https://xborg.com/
Whitepaper:
https://xbg.xborg.com/litepaper

XBorg (XBG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for XBorg (XBG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 20.30M
$ 20.30M$ 20.30M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 215.00M
$ 215.00M$ 215.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 94.41M
$ 94.41M$ 94.41M
All-Time High:
$ 0.41625
$ 0.41625$ 0.41625
All-Time Low:
$ 0.04681858
$ 0.04681858$ 0.04681858
Current Price:
$ 0.094503
$ 0.094503$ 0.094503

XBorg (XBG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of XBorg (XBG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of XBG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many XBG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand XBG's tokenomics, explore XBG token's live price!

XBG Price Prediction

Want to know where XBG might be heading? Our XBG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.