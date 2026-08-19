xBONZO Price Today

The live xBONZO (XBONZO) price today is $ 0.00879208, with a 1.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current XBONZO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00879208 per XBONZO.

xBONZO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 337,814, with a circulating supply of 38.40M XBONZO. During the last 24 hours, XBONZO traded between $ 0.00854705 (low) and $ 0.00882098 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02689967, while the all-time low was $ 0.00611874.

In short-term performance, XBONZO moved +0.24% in the last hour and -0.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 128.75.

xBONZO (XBONZO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 337.81K$ 337.81K $ 337.81K Volume (24H) $ 128.75$ 128.75 $ 128.75 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 337.81K$ 337.81K $ 337.81K Circulation Supply 38.40M 38.40M 38.40M Total Supply 38,404,884.26015302 38,404,884.26015302 38,404,884.26015302

The current Market Cap of xBONZO is $ 337.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 128.75. The circulating supply of XBONZO is 38.40M, with a total supply of 38404884.26015302. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 337.81K.