Xavier Price Today

The live Xavier (XAVIER) price today is $ 0, with a 1.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current XAVIER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XAVIER.

Xavier currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 49,667, with a circulating supply of 989.97M XAVIER. During the last 24 hours, XAVIER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XAVIER moved +0.13% in the last hour and -38.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Xavier (XAVIER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.67K$ 49.67K $ 49.67K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.67K$ 49.67K $ 49.67K Circulation Supply 989.97M 989.97M 989.97M Total Supply 989,966,233.918579 989,966,233.918579 989,966,233.918579

The current Market Cap of Xavier is $ 49.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XAVIER is 989.97M, with a total supply of 989966233.918579. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.67K.