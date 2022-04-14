XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) Information XAVI is an AI Agent specifically designed for crypto enthusiasts and speculators, powered by Ringfence, launched on Virtuals and accelerated by Agentstarter. By leveraging natural language processing and data aggregation from relevant news and social media sites, XAVI transforms fragmented data into actionable insights. It enables users to track trends, analyze interactions, and generate profile summaries that visualize key social dynamics, all through an intuitive web application. Official Website: https://www.agentxavi.ai Whitepaper: https://docs.agentxavi.ai Buy XAVI Now!

XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 306.45K $ 306.45K $ 306.45K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 306.45K $ 306.45K $ 306.45K All-Time High: $ 0.00752607 $ 0.00752607 $ 0.00752607 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00030644 $ 0.00030644 $ 0.00030644 Learn more about XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) price

XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XAVI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XAVI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XAVI's tokenomics, explore XAVI token's live price!

XAVI Price Prediction Want to know where XAVI might be heading? Our XAVI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

