Xauras Price Today

The live Xauras (XRS) price today is $ 0.02979011, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current XRS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02979011 per XRS.

Xauras currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,658,112, with a circulating supply of 223.50M XRS. During the last 24 hours, XRS traded between $ 0.02977781 (low) and $ 0.02979204 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.91, while the all-time low was $ 0.00499699.

In short-term performance, XRS moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.71K.

Xauras (XRS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.66M$ 6.66M $ 6.66M Volume (24H) $ 14.71K$ 14.71K $ 14.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.65M$ 29.65M $ 29.65M Circulation Supply 223.50M 223.50M 223.50M Total Supply 995,163,072.5737 995,163,072.5737 995,163,072.5737

The current Market Cap of Xauras is $ 6.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.71K. The circulating supply of XRS is 223.50M, with a total supply of 995163072.5737. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.65M.