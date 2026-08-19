x4Pay Price Today

The live x4Pay (X4PAY) price today is $ 0, with a 2.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current X4PAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per X4PAY.

x4Pay currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,814.56, with a circulating supply of 999.38M X4PAY. During the last 24 hours, X4PAY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00329667, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, X4PAY moved 0.00% in the last hour and -1.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

x4Pay (X4PAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.81K$ 13.81K $ 13.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.81K$ 13.81K $ 13.81K Circulation Supply 999.38M 999.38M 999.38M Total Supply 999,381,695.349785 999,381,695.349785 999,381,695.349785

The current Market Cap of x4Pay is $ 13.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of X4PAY is 999.38M, with a total supply of 999381695.349785. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.81K.