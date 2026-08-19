x402jobs Price Today

The live x402jobs (JOBS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current JOBS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JOBS.

x402jobs currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16,240.69, with a circulating supply of 999.98M JOBS. During the last 24 hours, JOBS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00372834, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JOBS moved -- in the last hour and +3.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

x402jobs (JOBS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.24K$ 16.24K $ 16.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.24K$ 16.24K $ 16.24K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,980,854.349724 999,980,854.349724 999,980,854.349724

The current Market Cap of x402jobs is $ 16.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JOBS is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999980854.349724. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.24K.