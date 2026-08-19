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The live x402guard price today is 0 USD.X40G market cap is 37,313 USD. Track real-time X40G to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live x402guard price today is 0 USD.X40G market cap is 37,313 USD. Track real-time X40G to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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x402guard Price (X40G)

Unlisted

1 X40G to USD Live Price:

$0.00005978
$0.00005978$0.00005978
+9.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
x402guard (X40G) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:18:20 (UTC+8)

x402guard Price Today

The live x402guard (X40G) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current X40G to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per X40G.

x402guard currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 37,313, with a circulating supply of 624.16M X40G. During the last 24 hours, X40G traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00246414, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, X40G moved -- in the last hour and +6.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

x402guard (X40G) Market Information

$ 37.31K
$ 37.31K$ 37.31K

--
----

$ 59.78K
$ 59.78K$ 59.78K

624.16M
624.16M 624.16M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of x402guard is $ 37.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of X40G is 624.16M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.78K.

x402guard Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.00246414
$ 0.00246414$ 0.00246414

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+6.60%

+6.60%

x402guard (X40G) Price History USD

During today, the price change of x402guard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of x402guard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of x402guard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of x402guard to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0-2.43%
60 Days$ 0-27.32%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for x402guard

x402guard (X40G) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of X40G in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
x402guard (X40G) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of x402guard could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price x402guard will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for X40G price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking x402guard Price Prediction.

What is x402guard (X40G)

x402guard is a pre-install security auditing platform for AI agent skills. It scans agent skills before they are installed to detect malware, credential theft, risky permissions, suspicious network behavior, and known threat patterns.

The platform returns a clear risk score (0–100) with actionable findings, allowing users and autonomous AI agents to decide whether a skill is safe to install. Audits are purchased on-demand using low-cost, pay-per-scan microtransactions, making security fast, affordable, and accessible by default.

x402guard is designed for both human users and autonomous agents, and introduces an optional token layer ($X40G) to provide discounts, premium detection access, and governance participation—while keeping the core security product usable without holding any token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About x402guard

What is x402guard's current price?

x402guard trades at £, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of X40G?

With a market cap of £27502.65220060830000, X40G is ranked #5940 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does x402guard generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of X40G?

There are 624156131.9731398 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

x402guard fluctuated between £0E-15 and £0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does x402guard compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £0.0018162673972504740000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence X40G?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Cybersecurity,Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does X40G behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About x402guard

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:18:20 (UTC+8)

x402guard (X40G) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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