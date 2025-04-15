X314 Price (X314)
The live price of X314 (X314) today is 0.00237262 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 165.07K USD. X314 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key X314 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- X314 price change within the day is -0.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 69.57M USD
Get real-time price updates of the X314 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate X314 price information.
During today, the price change of X314 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of X314 to USD was $ -0.0010459054.
In the past 60 days, the price change of X314 to USD was $ -0.0019053341.
In the past 90 days, the price change of X314 to USD was $ -0.019351773544956037.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010459054
|-44.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0019053341
|-80.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.019351773544956037
|-89.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of X314: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-0.62%
-3.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
X314 is a project using the ERC314 protocol on the BSC platform. With peer-to-peer trading, investors can easily trade by: 👉Buy: Transfer BNB to the contract address to receive X314. 👉Sell: Transfer X314 to the contract address to receive BNB back. Currently we have 2 liquidity pools: 🥇Liquidity pool 1: All BNB of liquidity is kept directly at the contract address. 🥈Liquidity pool 2: Added to Pancakeswap for people to trade through DEX exchanges if you don't like the trading method of X314. You can check our full liquidity at AVE.ai! 💎 X314 was born with the desire to bring convenience in the transaction process and help investors have a new experience. X314 has just started but with the constant efforts that have helped the community develop more every day, I am sure that it will become popular in the future.
