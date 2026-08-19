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The live X Meme Dog price today is 0 USD.KABOSU market cap is 11,515.96 USD. Track real-time KABOSU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live X Meme Dog price today is 0 USD.KABOSU market cap is 11,515.96 USD. Track real-time KABOSU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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X Meme Dog Logo

X Meme Dog Price (KABOSU)

Unlisted

1 KABOSU to USD Live Price:

$0.000000000000027461
$0.000000000000027461$0.000000000000027461
-13.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
X Meme Dog (KABOSU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:17:35 (UTC+8)

X Meme Dog Price Today

The live X Meme Dog (KABOSU) price today is $ 0, with a 13.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current KABOSU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KABOSU.

X Meme Dog currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,515.96, with a circulating supply of 420,000.00T KABOSU. During the last 24 hours, KABOSU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KABOSU moved -0.09% in the last hour and -17.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

X Meme Dog (KABOSU) Market Information

$ 11.52K
$ 11.52K$ 11.52K

--
----

$ 11.52K
$ 11.52K$ 11.52K

420,000.00T
420,000.00T 420,000.00T

4.2e+17
4.2e+17 4.2e+17

The current Market Cap of X Meme Dog is $ 11.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KABOSU is 420,000.00T, with a total supply of 4.2e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.52K.

X Meme Dog Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.09%

-13.50%

-17.22%

-17.22%

X Meme Dog (KABOSU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of X Meme Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of X Meme Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of X Meme Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of X Meme Dog to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-13.50%
30 Days$ 0-6.46%
60 Days$ 0-9.58%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for X Meme Dog

X Meme Dog (KABOSU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KABOSU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
X Meme Dog (KABOSU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of X Meme Dog could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price X Meme Dog will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KABOSU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking X Meme Dog Price Prediction.

What is X Meme Dog (KABOSU)

X Meme Dog is the cool Doge of X’s new meme hub, inspired by Kabosu — the iconic Shiba behind the world’s most legendary expressions, now reimagined as the face of internet humor on X.

Powered by $KABOSU, it brings meme culture, remix energy, and community creativity together , turning every post into part of a living, viral playground where Doge rules the timeline.

X Meme Dog combines the essence of the X platform and Dog, and looks super cool wearing sunglasses!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About X Meme Dog

What is the real-time price of X Meme Dog today?

The live price of X Meme Dog stands at £, moving -13.50% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for KABOSU?

KABOSU has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is X Meme Dog showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is KABOSU currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests KABOSU is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of X Meme Dog?

With a market cap of £8488.1795255304360000, X Meme Dog is ranked #7148, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has KABOSU seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does X Meme Dog compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence KABOSU's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (4.2e+17 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About X Meme Dog

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:17:35 (UTC+8)

X Meme Dog (KABOSU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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