X Meme Dog Price Today

The live X Meme Dog (KABOSU) price today is $ 0, with a 13.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current KABOSU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KABOSU.

X Meme Dog currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,515.96, with a circulating supply of 420,000.00T KABOSU. During the last 24 hours, KABOSU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KABOSU moved -0.09% in the last hour and -17.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

X Meme Dog (KABOSU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.52K$ 11.52K $ 11.52K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.52K$ 11.52K $ 11.52K Circulation Supply 420,000.00T 420,000.00T 420,000.00T Total Supply 4.2e+17 4.2e+17 4.2e+17

The current Market Cap of X Meme Dog is $ 11.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KABOSU is 420,000.00T, with a total supply of 4.2e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.52K.