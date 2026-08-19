WUFFI Price Today

The live WUFFI (WUF) price today is $ 0, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current WUF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WUF.

WUFFI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 954,542, with a circulating supply of 82.55T WUF. During the last 24 hours, WUF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WUF moved -0.19% in the last hour and +1.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WUFFI (WUF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 954.54K$ 954.54K $ 954.54K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 954.54K$ 954.54K $ 954.54K Circulation Supply 82.55T 82.55T 82.55T Total Supply 82,554,283,109,386.56 82,554,283,109,386.56 82,554,283,109,386.56

The current Market Cap of WUFFI is $ 954.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WUF is 82.55T, with a total supply of 82554283109386.56. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 954.54K.