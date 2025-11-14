Wuff is a community-driven memecoin project built around a mischievous dog character who represents the chaotic, humorous, and self-aware spirit of crypto degens. Launched with no presale and no VC backing, Wuff aims to entertain, connect, and rally a decentralized community through art, lore, and viral content. While it has no promises of utility or financial gain, Wuff distinguishes itself through its rich visual storytelling, active community engagement, and satirical take on Web3 culture. It is a meme-first movement where narrative, memes, and culture drive momentum.