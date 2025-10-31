The live WUFF price today is 0 USD. Track real-time WUFF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WUFF price trend easily at MEXC now.The live WUFF price today is 0 USD. Track real-time WUFF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WUFF price trend easily at MEXC now.

WUFF Price (WUFF)

1 WUFF to USD Live Price:

$0.00037929
0.00%1D
USD
WUFF (WUFF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:28:23 (UTC+8)

WUFF (WUFF) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.00334803
$ 0
--

--

+2.57%

+2.57%

WUFF (WUFF) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, WUFF traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. WUFF's all-time high price is $ 0.00334803, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WUFF has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +2.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WUFF (WUFF) Market Information

$ 362.22K
--
$ 362.22K
955.00M
954,996,413.4974072
The current Market Cap of WUFF is $ 362.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WUFF is 955.00M, with a total supply of 954996413.4974072. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 362.22K.

WUFF (WUFF) Price History USD

During today, the price change of WUFF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WUFF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WUFF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WUFF to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0-7.14%
60 Days$ 0-40.57%
90 Days$ 0--

What is WUFF (WUFF)

Wuff is a community-driven memecoin project built around a mischievous dog character who represents the chaotic, humorous, and self-aware spirit of crypto degens. Launched with no presale and no VC backing, Wuff aims to entertain, connect, and rally a decentralized community through art, lore, and viral content. While it has no promises of utility or financial gain, Wuff distinguishes itself through its rich visual storytelling, active community engagement, and satirical take on Web3 culture. It is a meme-first movement where narrative, memes, and culture drive momentum.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

WUFF (WUFF) Resource

Official Website

WUFF Price Prediction (USD)

How much will WUFF (WUFF) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your WUFF (WUFF) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for WUFF.

Check the WUFF price prediction now!

WUFF to Local Currencies

WUFF (WUFF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WUFF (WUFF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WUFF token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WUFF (WUFF)

How much is WUFF (WUFF) worth today?
The live WUFF price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WUFF to USD price?
The current price of WUFF to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of WUFF?
The market cap for WUFF is $ 362.22K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WUFF?
The circulating supply of WUFF is 955.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WUFF?
WUFF achieved an ATH price of 0.00334803 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WUFF?
WUFF saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of WUFF?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WUFF is -- USD.
Will WUFF go higher this year?
WUFF might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WUFF price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
WUFF (WUFF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

