WuAI (WUAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00015064 24H High $ 0.00024064 All Time High $ 0.00037629 Lowest Price $ 0.00006931 Price Change (1H) -6.88% Price Change (1D) +1.02% Price Change (7D) +144.77%

WuAI (WUAI) real-time price is $0.00017453. Over the past 24 hours, WUAI traded between a low of $ 0.00015064 and a high of $ 0.00024064, showing active market volatility. WUAI's all-time high price is $ 0.00037629, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006931.

In terms of short-term performance, WUAI has changed by -6.88% over the past hour, +1.02% over 24 hours, and +144.77% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WuAI (WUAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 141.14K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 168.25K Circulation Supply 832.91M Total Supply 992,907,818.0421511

The current Market Cap of WuAI is $ 141.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WUAI is 832.91M, with a total supply of 992907818.0421511. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 168.25K.