WTF Opossum is a Meme token on solana Blockchain with utilities and tools for traders and token owners as well. Launched in July 2024. The project built a vote for exposure telegram bot with a leaderboard for tokens on multiple blockchains. The variety of tools contain the voting agent, contract scanner and market details checker. The $WTFO token itself was designed as a unique meme character. An opossum, the symbol of immortals. Just like opossums, WTFO is a surviver, focusing on it's utilities and the fun aspect of communities as being a real meme project.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.