wrkr by Virtuals Price Today

The live wrkr by Virtuals (WRKR) price today is $ 0, with a 5.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current WRKR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WRKR.

wrkr by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 150,677, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WRKR. During the last 24 hours, WRKR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WRKR moved +0.25% in the last hour and -14.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.09K.

wrkr by Virtuals (WRKR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 150.68K$ 150.68K $ 150.68K Volume (24H) $ 4.09K$ 4.09K $ 4.09K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 150.68K$ 150.68K $ 150.68K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of wrkr by Virtuals is $ 150.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.09K. The circulating supply of WRKR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 150.68K.