Wreath Price (WREATH)
The live price of Wreath (WREATH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.15K USD. WREATH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wreath Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wreath price change within the day is -0.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the WREATH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WREATH price information.
During today, the price change of Wreath to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wreath to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wreath to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wreath to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.90%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wreath: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
-0.90%
-94.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wreath Finance creates structured onchain markets for synthetic bond positions. It enables decentralized, market-driven bond issuance on Ethereum—giving token holders a seamless way to raise capital by locking tokens into time-based markets that are priced and traded through Uniswap V3. Bond creators deposit their tokens, set terms, and let the market determine fair pricing. There’s no need for OTC negotiations, airdrops, or liquidity lockups—everything is on-chain, transparent, and permissionless. For contributors, Wreath offers early access to tokens at a discount, with built-in liquidity from day one. Instead of navigating vesting cliffs or hoping for secondary liquidity, participants receive tradable bond tokens and LP share tokens, which they can hold, exit, or redeem when the bond matures—without relying on teams or centralized intermediaries. Whether you're raising, speculating, or farming time-locked assets, Wreath unlocks a new surface for protocol funding, contributor yield, and on-chain capital efficiency.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
