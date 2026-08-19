Wrapped Zera Price Today

The live Wrapped Zera (WZRA) price today is $ 0.02922597, with a 1.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current WZRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02922597 per WZRA.

Wrapped Zera currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 102,871, with a circulating supply of 3.52M WZRA. During the last 24 hours, WZRA traded between $ 0.02922494 (low) and $ 0.02976425 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.568298, while the all-time low was $ 0.02922481.

In short-term performance, WZRA moved -0.00% in the last hour and -13.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 483.44.

Wrapped Zera (WZRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 102.87K$ 102.87K $ 102.87K Volume (24H) $ 483.44$ 483.44 $ 483.44 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 102.87K$ 102.87K $ 102.87K Circulation Supply 3.52M 3.52M 3.52M Total Supply 3,519,835.677244115 3,519,835.677244115 3,519,835.677244115

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Zera is $ 102.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 483.44. The circulating supply of WZRA is 3.52M, with a total supply of 3519835.677244115. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 102.87K.