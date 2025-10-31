Wrapped Zedxion (WZEDX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.46893 24H High $ 0.485324 All Time High $ 0.55216 Lowest Price $ 0.223268 Price Change (1H) +0.75% Price Change (1D) -1.37% Price Change (7D) -5.50%

Wrapped Zedxion (WZEDX) real-time price is $0.473168. Over the past 24 hours, WZEDX traded between a low of $ 0.46893 and a high of $ 0.485324, showing active market volatility. WZEDX's all-time high price is $ 0.55216, while its all-time low price is $ 0.223268.

In terms of short-term performance, WZEDX has changed by +0.75% over the past hour, -1.37% over 24 hours, and -5.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Zedxion (WZEDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.87M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.13B Circulation Supply 61.27M Total Supply 4,512,781,925.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Zedxion is $ 28.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WZEDX is 61.27M, with a total supply of 4512781925.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.13B.