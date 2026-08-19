Wrapped Zano Price Today

The live Wrapped Zano (WZANO) price today is $ 8.53, with a 0.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current WZANO to USD conversion rate is $ 8.53 per WZANO.

Wrapped Zano currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 329,539, with a circulating supply of 38.63K WZANO. During the last 24 hours, WZANO traded between $ 8.46 (low) and $ 8.63 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.8, while the all-time low was $ 5.27.

In short-term performance, WZANO moved -0.00% in the last hour and +2.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 820.81.

Wrapped Zano (WZANO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 329.54K$ 329.54K $ 329.54K Volume (24H) $ 820.81$ 820.81 $ 820.81 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.53M$ 8.53M $ 8.53M Circulation Supply 38.63K 38.63K 38.63K Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Zano is $ 329.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 820.81. The circulating supply of WZANO is 38.63K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.53M.