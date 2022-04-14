Wrapped XRP (WXRP) Tokenomics
Wrapped XRP (WXRP) Information
Wrapped XRP is a 1:1 equivalent of XRP represented as an ERC-20 on Ethereum.
Wrapped.com lets investors use their digital assets to lend, borrow, and trade on all major DeFi platforms. Each wrapped asset is fully-collateralized and held with a qualified custodian.
Wrapped.com is a collaboration of Tokensoft Inc. with leading custodians and other financial institutions. Tokensoft provides the technology layer via Wrapped.com that allows users to wrap their XRP into wXRP.
Wrapped XRP (WXRP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped XRP (WXRP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wrapped XRP (WXRP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped XRP (WXRP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WXRP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WXRP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.