Wrapped XPL (WXPL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.292709 24H High $ 0.353028 All Time High $ 1.69 Lowest Price $ 0.292709 Price Change (1H) +0.28% Price Change (1D) -15.70% Price Change (7D) -17.08%

Wrapped XPL (WXPL) real-time price is $0.295351. Over the past 24 hours, WXPL traded between a low of $ 0.292709 and a high of $ 0.353028, showing active market volatility. WXPL's all-time high price is $ 1.69, while its all-time low price is $ 0.292709.

In terms of short-term performance, WXPL has changed by +0.28% over the past hour, -15.70% over 24 hours, and -17.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped XPL (WXPL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.38M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.38M Circulation Supply 79.16M Total Supply 79,160,370.56124063

The current Market Cap of Wrapped XPL is $ 23.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WXPL is 79.16M, with a total supply of 79160370.56124063. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.38M.