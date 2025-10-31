Wrapped XOC (WXOC) Price Information (USD)

Wrapped XOC (WXOC) real-time price is $0.225898. Over the past 24 hours, WXOC traded between a low of $ 0.221306 and a high of $ 0.229371, showing active market volatility. WXOC's all-time high price is $ 0.258007, while its all-time low price is $ 0.20779.

In terms of short-term performance, WXOC has changed by +0.06% over the past hour, +0.27% over 24 hours, and -3.32% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped XOC (WXOC) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Wrapped XOC is $ 3.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WXOC is 16.18M, with a total supply of 16177773.9403095. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.65M.