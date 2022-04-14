Wrapped stASTR (WSTASTR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wrapped stASTR (WSTASTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wrapped stASTR (WSTASTR) Information Astake is a secure and reliable Liquid Staking Protocol for Astar & Soneium Ecosystem, enabling seamless participation in Astar dApp Staking across both networks. Key Offering High APR** from dApp Staking

Liquidity via yield-bearing $wstASTR

Extra Yield opportunities through partner DeFis

Multi-Chain Support through CCIP

Security with PeckShield audit

Official Website: https://www.astake.dev

Wrapped stASTR (WSTASTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 3.56M
Total Supply: $ 145.24M
Circulating Supply: $ 145.24M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.56M
All-Time High: $ 0.03544925
All-Time Low: $ 0.00462923
Current Price: $ 0.02454442

Wrapped stASTR (WSTASTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped stASTR (WSTASTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of WSTASTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WSTASTR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

