Wrapped SpaceX xStock Price Today

The live Wrapped SpaceX xStock (WSPCXX) price today is $ 142.56, with a 2.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSPCXX to USD conversion rate is $ 142.56 per WSPCXX.

Wrapped SpaceX xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 244,340, with a circulating supply of 1.71K WSPCXX. During the last 24 hours, WSPCXX traded between $ 139.71 (low) and $ 147.08 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 149.5, while the all-time low was $ 114.05.

In short-term performance, WSPCXX moved +0.53% in the last hour and +7.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 498.84K.

Wrapped SpaceX xStock (WSPCXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 244.34K$ 244.34K $ 244.34K Volume (24H) $ 498.84K$ 498.84K $ 498.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 244.34K$ 244.34K $ 244.34K Circulation Supply 1.71K 1.71K 1.71K Total Supply 1,713.924429162466 1,713.924429162466 1,713.924429162466

The current Market Cap of Wrapped SpaceX xStock is $ 244.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 498.84K. The circulating supply of WSPCXX is 1.71K, with a total supply of 1713.924429162466. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 244.34K.