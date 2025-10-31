Wrapped SOMI (WSOMI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.37529 24H High $ 0.447642 All Time High $ 1.81 Lowest Price $ 0.37529 Price Change (1H) +0.81% Price Change (1D) -12.26% Price Change (7D) -23.56%

Wrapped SOMI (WSOMI) real-time price is $0.380941. Over the past 24 hours, WSOMI traded between a low of $ 0.37529 and a high of $ 0.447642, showing active market volatility. WSOMI's all-time high price is $ 1.81, while its all-time low price is $ 0.37529.

In terms of short-term performance, WSOMI has changed by +0.81% over the past hour, -12.26% over 24 hours, and -23.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped SOMI (WSOMI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.99M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.99M Circulation Supply 41.98M Total Supply 41,981,271.10533393

The current Market Cap of Wrapped SOMI is $ 15.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WSOMI is 41.98M, with a total supply of 41981271.10533393. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.99M.