What is the current trading price of Wrapped SOL?

Wrapped SOL (WSOL) is currently priced at £56.7403898481180000 GBP, reflecting a price movement of 1.44% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Wrapped SOL's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Solana Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in WSOL?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Wrapped SOL's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #-- with a market capitalization of £727931371.91714201190000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about WSOL?

With 12825375.88510174 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Wrapped SOL's recent performance?

The price range between £55.3841633305740000 and £56.9615137368480000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Wrapped SOL stack up against similar assets?

Against other Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Solana Ecosystem tokens, WSOL continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.