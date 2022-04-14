Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD) Information Reservoir is a multicollateral yield bearing stablecoin backed by RWAs and onchain strategies (tbills, overcollateralized onchain lending, funding rate strategies). This flexible infrastructure allows for consistently high yields paid out to through varying market conditions and sets up Reservoir to be the primary candidate for looping strategies. Reservoir is live on Ethereum & Berachain and recently crossed $250m in TVL. Official Website: https://reservoir.xyz/ Buy WSRUSD Now!

Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.94M $ 16.94M $ 16.94M Total Supply: $ 16.11M $ 16.11M $ 16.11M Circulating Supply: $ 16.11M $ 16.11M $ 16.11M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.04M $ 17.04M $ 17.04M All-Time High: $ 1.058 $ 1.058 $ 1.058 All-Time Low: $ 1.024 $ 1.024 $ 1.024 Current Price: $ 1.058 $ 1.058 $ 1.058 Learn more about Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD) price

Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WSRUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WSRUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WSRUSD's tokenomics, explore WSRUSD token's live price!

