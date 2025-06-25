Wrapped Savings rUSD Price (WSRUSD)
The live price of Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD) today is 1.024 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.79M USD. WSRUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped Savings rUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wrapped Savings rUSD price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 11.51M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WSRUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WSRUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped Savings rUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Savings rUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Savings rUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Savings rUSD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Savings rUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Reservoir is a multicollateral yield bearing stablecoin backed by RWAs and onchain strategies (tbills, overcollateralized onchain lending, funding rate strategies). This flexible infrastructure allows for consistently high yields paid out to through varying market conditions and sets up Reservoir to be the primary candidate for looping strategies. Reservoir is live on Ethereum & Berachain and recently crossed $250m in TVL.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WSRUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WSRUSD to VND
₫26,946.56
|1 WSRUSD to AUD
A$1.56672
|1 WSRUSD to GBP
￡0.74752
|1 WSRUSD to EUR
€0.88064
|1 WSRUSD to USD
$1.024
|1 WSRUSD to MYR
RM4.34176
|1 WSRUSD to TRY
₺40.54016
|1 WSRUSD to JPY
¥148.18304
|1 WSRUSD to RUB
₽80.25088
|1 WSRUSD to INR
₹87.97184
|1 WSRUSD to IDR
Rp16,786.88256
|1 WSRUSD to KRW
₩1,389.4144
|1 WSRUSD to PHP
₱58.19392
|1 WSRUSD to EGP
￡E.51.2512
|1 WSRUSD to BRL
R$5.64224
|1 WSRUSD to CAD
C$1.40288
|1 WSRUSD to BDT
৳125.14304
|1 WSRUSD to NGN
₦1,585.13152
|1 WSRUSD to UAH
₴42.72128
|1 WSRUSD to VES
Bs105.472
|1 WSRUSD to PKR
Rs291.56352
|1 WSRUSD to KZT
₸529.46944
|1 WSRUSD to THB
฿33.45408
|1 WSRUSD to TWD
NT$30.16704
|1 WSRUSD to AED
د.إ3.75808
|1 WSRUSD to CHF
Fr0.8192
|1 WSRUSD to HKD
HK$8.0384
|1 WSRUSD to MAD
.د.م9.30816
|1 WSRUSD to MXN
$19.44576
|1 WSRUSD to PLN
zł3.7376