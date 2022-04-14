Wrapped QUIL (QUIL) Information

Quilibrium, the decentralized MPC platform as a service — This is NOT an official account. It is maintained by the ℚ-community.

What is Quilibrium? Quilibrium is a decentralized internet layer protocol, providing the creature comforts of Cloud without sacrificing privacy or scalability. With familiar API-compatible SDKs, switching to NoCloud may be easier than you think.

A New decentralized network model which leverages techniques that differ from common block chain constructions. Directly, it does not build consensus around a block chain, but indirectly, a block chain or any other data structure may be maintained within the shards of the hypergraph.

Quilibrium’s network design utilizes cryptographic approaches to provide unforgeably valid transitions of state, such that adverse conditions are structurally impossible, and malicious behaviors are implicitly punishable by removal and reveal.