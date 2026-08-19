Wrapped Plume Price Today

The live Wrapped Plume (WPLUME) price today is $ 0.01232544, with a 1.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current WPLUME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01232544 per WPLUME.

Wrapped Plume currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 896,907, with a circulating supply of 72.78M WPLUME. During the last 24 hours, WPLUME traded between $ 0.01197502 (low) and $ 0.0141481 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.06047, while the all-time low was $ 0.00854532.

In short-term performance, WPLUME moved +0.00% in the last hour and +4.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.74K.

Wrapped Plume (WPLUME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 896.91K$ 896.91K $ 896.91K Volume (24H) $ 2.74K$ 2.74K $ 2.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 896.91K$ 896.91K $ 896.91K Circulation Supply 72.78M 72.78M 72.78M Total Supply 72,779,567.54974411 72,779,567.54974411 72,779,567.54974411

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Plume is $ 896.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.74K. The circulating supply of WPLUME is 72.78M, with a total supply of 72779567.54974411. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 896.91K.