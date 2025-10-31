Wrapped Peaq (WPEAQ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.079229 $ 0.079229 $ 0.079229 24H Low $ 0.097994 $ 0.097994 $ 0.097994 24H High 24H Low $ 0.079229$ 0.079229 $ 0.079229 24H High $ 0.097994$ 0.097994 $ 0.097994 All Time High $ 0.147401$ 0.147401 $ 0.147401 Lowest Price $ 0.058887$ 0.058887 $ 0.058887 Price Change (1H) -1.70% Price Change (1D) -16.86% Price Change (7D) +2.08% Price Change (7D) +2.08%

Wrapped Peaq (WPEAQ) real-time price is $0.079528. Over the past 24 hours, WPEAQ traded between a low of $ 0.079229 and a high of $ 0.097994, showing active market volatility. WPEAQ's all-time high price is $ 0.147401, while its all-time low price is $ 0.058887.

In terms of short-term performance, WPEAQ has changed by -1.70% over the past hour, -16.86% over 24 hours, and +2.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Peaq (WPEAQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.88M$ 7.88M $ 7.88M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.88M$ 7.88M $ 7.88M Circulation Supply 98.45M 98.45M 98.45M Total Supply 98,445,756.91974756 98,445,756.91974756 98,445,756.91974756

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Peaq is $ 7.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WPEAQ is 98.45M, with a total supply of 98445756.91974756. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.88M.