Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.079507 $ 0.079507 $ 0.079507 24H Low $ 0.09865 $ 0.09865 $ 0.09865 24H High 24H Low $ 0.079507$ 0.079507 $ 0.079507 24H High $ 0.09865$ 0.09865 $ 0.09865 All Time High $ 0.147635$ 0.147635 $ 0.147635 Lowest Price $ 0.071996$ 0.071996 $ 0.071996 Price Change (1H) -0.80% Price Change (1D) -17.02% Price Change (7D) +3.21% Price Change (7D) +3.21%

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) real-time price is $0.079507. Over the past 24 hours, WSTPEAQ traded between a low of $ 0.079507 and a high of $ 0.09865, showing active market volatility. WSTPEAQ's all-time high price is $ 0.147635, while its all-time low price is $ 0.071996.

In terms of short-term performance, WSTPEAQ has changed by -0.80% over the past hour, -17.02% over 24 hours, and +3.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 35.57K$ 35.57K $ 35.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 35.57K$ 35.57K $ 35.57K Circulation Supply 447.34K 447.34K 447.34K Total Supply 447,336.9843681218 447,336.9843681218 447,336.9843681218

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ is $ 35.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WSTPEAQ is 447.34K, with a total supply of 447336.9843681218. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.57K.