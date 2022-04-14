Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE) Tokenomics
Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE) Information
What is the project about? We are the original meme token on optimism, wOptiDoge is the wrapped form of OptiDoge and is used to farm velo on Velodrome
What makes your project unique? We were the very first Meme token on optimism we deployed around 9 months ago way before the meme boom of 2023, our community is also deeply ingrained within the optimism governance ecosystem
History of your project. Initially deployed OptiDoge LPd 400b out of 420b tokens for launch, a community member sent 105b tokens to vitalik, deployed wrapper contract which currently has 101b tokens in the contract and allows our to gauge to function on velodrome. we have over 5000 holders between wOptiDoge and OptiDoge and boast over 50,000 transfers on OP!
What’s next for your project? We have deployed baseDOGE on coinbase's base chain and will be airdropping 1:1 to OptiDoge/wOptiDoge holders and LPs
What can your token be used for? Governance, Farming on velodrome and soon farming on base chain's aerodrome with baseDOGE
Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WOPTIDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WOPTIDOGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WOPTIDOGE's tokenomics, explore WOPTIDOGE token's live price!
WOPTIDOGE Price Prediction
Want to know where WOPTIDOGE might be heading? Our WOPTIDOGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.