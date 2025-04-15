Wrapped OptiDoge Price (WOPTIDOGE)
The live price of Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 97.51K USD. WOPTIDOGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped OptiDoge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wrapped OptiDoge price change within the day is -0.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.00B USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped OptiDoge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped OptiDoge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped OptiDoge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped OptiDoge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-22.63%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-53.36%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped OptiDoge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? We are the original meme token on optimism, wOptiDoge is the wrapped form of OptiDoge and is used to farm velo on Velodrome What makes your project unique? We were the very first Meme token on optimism we deployed around 9 months ago way before the meme boom of 2023, our community is also deeply ingrained within the optimism governance ecosystem History of your project. Initially deployed OptiDoge LPd 400b out of 420b tokens for launch, a community member sent 105b tokens to vitalik, deployed wrapper contract which currently has 101b tokens in the contract and allows our to gauge to function on velodrome. we have over 5000 holders between wOptiDoge and OptiDoge and boast over 50,000 transfers on OP! What’s next for your project? We have deployed baseDOGE on coinbase's base chain and will be airdropping 1:1 to OptiDoge/wOptiDoge holders and LPs What can your token be used for? Governance, Farming on velodrome and soon farming on base chain's aerodrome with baseDOGE
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
