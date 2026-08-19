Wrapped NXM Price Today

The live Wrapped NXM (WNXM) price today is $ 47.6, with a 6.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNXM to USD conversion rate is $ 47.6 per WNXM.

Wrapped NXM currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 19,192,162, with a circulating supply of 403.15K WNXM. During the last 24 hours, WNXM traded between $ 47.11 (low) and $ 54.54 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 130.82, while the all-time low was $ 7.78.

In short-term performance, WNXM moved -12.39% in the last hour and -4.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.64K.

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.19M$ 19.19M $ 19.19M Volume (24H) $ 3.64K$ 3.64K $ 3.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.19M$ 19.19M $ 19.19M Circulation Supply 403.15K 403.15K 403.15K Total Supply 403,146.1425321849 403,146.1425321849 403,146.1425321849

The current Market Cap of Wrapped NXM is $ 19.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.64K. The circulating supply of WNXM is 403.15K, with a total supply of 403146.1425321849. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.19M.