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The live Wrapped NXM price today is 47.6 USD.WNXM market cap is 19,192,162 USD. Track real-time WNXM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Wrapped NXM price today is 47.6 USD.WNXM market cap is 19,192,162 USD. Track real-time WNXM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Wrapped NXM Logo

Wrapped NXM Price (WNXM)

Unlisted

1 WNXM to USD Live Price:

$47.61
$47.61$47.61
-0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:14:40 (UTC+8)

Wrapped NXM Price Today

The live Wrapped NXM (WNXM) price today is $ 47.6, with a 6.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNXM to USD conversion rate is $ 47.6 per WNXM.

Wrapped NXM currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 19,192,162, with a circulating supply of 403.15K WNXM. During the last 24 hours, WNXM traded between $ 47.11 (low) and $ 54.54 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 130.82, while the all-time low was $ 7.78.

In short-term performance, WNXM moved -12.39% in the last hour and -4.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.64K.

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Information

$ 19.19M
$ 19.19M$ 19.19M

$ 3.64K
$ 3.64K$ 3.64K

$ 19.19M
$ 19.19M$ 19.19M

403.15K
403.15K 403.15K

403,146.1425321849
403,146.1425321849 403,146.1425321849

The current Market Cap of Wrapped NXM is $ 19.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.64K. The circulating supply of WNXM is 403.15K, with a total supply of 403146.1425321849. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.19M.

Wrapped NXM Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 47.11
$ 47.11$ 47.11
24H Low
$ 54.54
$ 54.54$ 54.54
24H High

$ 47.11
$ 47.11$ 47.11

$ 54.54
$ 54.54$ 54.54

$ 130.82
$ 130.82$ 130.82

$ 7.78
$ 7.78$ 7.78

-12.39%

-6.36%

-4.96%

-4.96%

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped NXM to USD was $ -3.238006535451568.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped NXM to USD was $ +0.2013908400.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped NXM to USD was $ +1.3386310000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped NXM to USD was $ -0.00085274856801.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -3.238006535451568-6.36%
30 Days$ +0.2013908400+0.42%
60 Days$ +1.3386310000+2.81%
90 Days$ -0.00085274856801-0.00%

Price Prediction for Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WNXM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wrapped NXM could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wrapped NXM will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WNXM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wrapped NXM Price Prediction.

What is Wrapped NXM (WNXM)

NXM token itself is created solely for internal use within the Nexus Mutual protocol and all of its holders must go through KYC. As such, a wrapped version is created to allow more users to own the token without having to do KYC. In the meantime it also improves its liquidity outside the protocol’s bonding curve by being listed on exchanges such as Uniswap and Binance. 

To make use of the wNXM token, it first needs to be unwrapped into NXM by a registered member of Nexus Mutual. After it is unwrapped, wNXM becomes NXM and can be used as a normal token on the Nexus Mutual platform. 

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Crypto-Backed TokensEthereum EcosystemInsurance

About Wrapped NXM

What is Wrapped NXM's current price?

Wrapped NXM trades at £35.084990345160000, reflecting a price movement of -6.36% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of WNXM?

With a market cap of £14146151.64858711420000, WNXM is ranked #-- globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Wrapped NXM generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of WNXM?

There are 403146.1425321849 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Wrapped NXM fluctuated between £34.7238213269010000 and £40.2003229711140000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Wrapped NXM compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £96.4247570788620000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence WNXM?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Insurance,Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,Blockchain Capital Portfolio category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does WNXM behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped NXM

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:14:40 (UTC+8)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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