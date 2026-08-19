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The live Wrapped NVIDIA xStock price today is 219.23 USD.WNVDAX market cap is 386,274 USD. Track real-time WNVDAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Wrapped NVIDIA xStock price today is 219.23 USD.WNVDAX market cap is 386,274 USD. Track real-time WNVDAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Wrapped NVIDIA xStock Logo

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock Price (WNVDAX)

Unlisted

1 WNVDAX to USD Live Price:

$219.25
$219.25$219.25
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:14:25 (UTC+8)

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock Price Today

The live Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) price today is $ 219.23, with a 2.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNVDAX to USD conversion rate is $ 219.23 per WNVDAX.

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 386,274, with a circulating supply of 1.76K WNVDAX. During the last 24 hours, WNVDAX traded between $ 218.91 (low) and $ 224.97 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 234.66, while the all-time low was $ 189.87.

In short-term performance, WNVDAX moved -0.08% in the last hour and +0.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.60M.

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Market Information

$ 386.27K
$ 386.27K$ 386.27K

$ 1.60M
$ 1.60M$ 1.60M

$ 386.27K
$ 386.27K$ 386.27K

1.76K
1.76K 1.76K

1,761.796708575265
1,761.796708575265 1,761.796708575265

The current Market Cap of Wrapped NVIDIA xStock is $ 386.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.60M. The circulating supply of WNVDAX is 1.76K, with a total supply of 1761.796708575265. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 386.27K.

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 218.91
$ 218.91$ 218.91
24H Low
$ 224.97
$ 224.97$ 224.97
24H High

$ 218.91
$ 218.91$ 218.91

$ 224.97
$ 224.97$ 224.97

$ 234.66
$ 234.66$ 234.66

$ 189.87
$ 189.87$ 189.87

-0.08%

-2.79%

+0.45%

+0.45%

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped NVIDIA xStock to USD was $ -6.311730813465516.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped NVIDIA xStock to USD was $ +16.9032906900.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped NVIDIA xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped NVIDIA xStock to USD was $ -0.00255306240878.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -6.311730813465516-2.79%
30 Days$ +16.9032906900+7.71%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ -0.00255306240878-0.00%

Price Prediction for Wrapped NVIDIA xStock

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WNVDAX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wrapped NVIDIA xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wrapped NVIDIA xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WNVDAX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wrapped NVIDIA xStock Price Prediction.

What is Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX)

For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token.

This is a wrapped xStock, meaning that it does not rebase, allowing it to be used within DeFi applications.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMantle EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)

About Wrapped NVIDIA xStock

What is the current price of Wrapped NVIDIA xStock?

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock is trading at £161.5899670875930000, experiencing a price movement of -2.79% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Wrapped NVIDIA xStock is £172.9631057646060000, while the ATL is £139.9493091772170000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of WNVDAX today?

The market capitalization sits at £284714.69665097340000, placing the asset at rank #-- among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Wrapped NVIDIA xStock's market participation?

The asset has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with WNVDAX.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 1761.796708575265 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Wrapped NVIDIA xStock fall under?

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock is part of the Tokenized Assets,Wrapped-Tokens,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Mantle Ecosystem,X Layer Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact WNVDAX's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables WNVDAX to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped NVIDIA xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:14:25 (UTC+8)

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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