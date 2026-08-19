Wrapped NVIDIA xStock Price Today

The live Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) price today is $ 219.23, with a 2.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNVDAX to USD conversion rate is $ 219.23 per WNVDAX.

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 386,274, with a circulating supply of 1.76K WNVDAX. During the last 24 hours, WNVDAX traded between $ 218.91 (low) and $ 224.97 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 234.66, while the all-time low was $ 189.87.

In short-term performance, WNVDAX moved -0.08% in the last hour and +0.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.60M.

Wrapped NVIDIA xStock (WNVDAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 386.27K$ 386.27K $ 386.27K Volume (24H) $ 1.60M$ 1.60M $ 1.60M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 386.27K$ 386.27K $ 386.27K Circulation Supply 1.76K 1.76K 1.76K Total Supply 1,761.796708575265 1,761.796708575265 1,761.796708575265

The current Market Cap of Wrapped NVIDIA xStock is $ 386.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.60M. The circulating supply of WNVDAX is 1.76K, with a total supply of 1761.796708575265. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 386.27K.