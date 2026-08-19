Wrapped Neverland USDC Price Today

The live Wrapped Neverland USDC (WNUSDC) price today is $ 1.022, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.022 per WNUSDC.

Wrapped Neverland USDC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 705,601, with a circulating supply of 690.11K WNUSDC. During the last 24 hours, WNUSDC traded between $ 1.013 (low) and $ 1.027 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.15, while the all-time low was $ 0.972629.

In short-term performance, WNUSDC moved +0.13% in the last hour and +0.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 219.41.

Wrapped Neverland USDC (WNUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 705.60K$ 705.60K $ 705.60K Volume (24H) $ 219.41$ 219.41 $ 219.41 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 705.60K$ 705.60K $ 705.60K Circulation Supply 690.11K 690.11K 690.11K Total Supply 690,113.355508 690,113.355508 690,113.355508

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Neverland USDC is $ 705.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 219.41. The circulating supply of WNUSDC is 690.11K, with a total supply of 690113.355508. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 705.60K.