Wrapped Neverland AUSD Price Today

The live Wrapped Neverland AUSD (WNAUSD) price today is $ 1,0, with a 0,00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNAUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1,0 per WNAUSD.

Wrapped Neverland AUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 626 894, with a circulating supply of 626,85K WNAUSD. During the last 24 hours, WNAUSD traded between $ 0,999924 (low) and $ 1,0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2,22, while the all-time low was $ 0,935219.

In short-term performance, WNAUSD moved +0,00% in the last hour and +0,02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 631,86K.

Wrapped Neverland AUSD (WNAUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 626,89K$ 626,89K $ 626,89K Volume (24H) $ 631,86K$ 631,86K $ 631,86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 627,17K$ 627,17K $ 627,17K Circulation Supply 626,85K 626,85K 626,85K Total Supply 627 126,174047 627 126,174047 627 126,174047

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Neverland AUSD is $ 626,89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 631,86K. The circulating supply of WNAUSD is 626,85K, with a total supply of 627126.174047. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 627,17K.