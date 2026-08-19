Wrapped NCG Price Today

The live Wrapped NCG (WNCG) price today is $ 0.00379233, with a 6.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNCG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00379233 per WNCG.

Wrapped NCG currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,476,970, with a circulating supply of 389.46M WNCG. During the last 24 hours, WNCG traded between $ 0.00367159 (low) and $ 0.00426259 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.01, while the all-time low was $ 0.00367159.

In short-term performance, WNCG moved -0.62% in the last hour and -6.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 267.36K.

Wrapped NCG (WNCG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.48M$ 1.48M $ 1.48M Volume (24H) $ 267.36K$ 267.36K $ 267.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.48M$ 1.48M $ 1.48M Circulation Supply 389.46M 389.46M 389.46M Total Supply 389,462,755.42 389,462,755.42 389,462,755.42

The current Market Cap of Wrapped NCG is $ 1.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 267.36K. The circulating supply of WNCG is 389.46M, with a total supply of 389462755.42. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.48M.