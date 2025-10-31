Wrapped M (WM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 2.21 $ 2.21 $ 2.21 24H Low $ 2.65 $ 2.65 $ 2.65 24H High 24H Low $ 2.21$ 2.21 $ 2.21 24H High $ 2.65$ 2.65 $ 2.65 All Time High $ 2.96$ 2.96 $ 2.96 Lowest Price $ 0.363505$ 0.363505 $ 0.363505 Price Change (1H) -1.43% Price Change (1D) +16.27% Price Change (7D) +14.86% Price Change (7D) +14.86%

Wrapped M (WM) real-time price is $2.58. Over the past 24 hours, WM traded between a low of $ 2.21 and a high of $ 2.65, showing active market volatility. WM's all-time high price is $ 2.96, while its all-time low price is $ 0.363505.

In terms of short-term performance, WM has changed by -1.43% over the past hour, +16.27% over 24 hours, and +14.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped M (WM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.59M$ 2.59M $ 2.59M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.59M$ 2.59M $ 2.59M Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,001,562.313958906 1,001,562.313958906 1,001,562.313958906

The current Market Cap of Wrapped M is $ 2.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WM is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1001562.313958906. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.59M.